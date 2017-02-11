(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Heritage Flight, Feb 11 2017

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Eric E Flores 

    355th Fighter Wing

    Day 3 of Heritage Flight 2017 kicked off with formations of historical and modern aircraft. Shots include the TF-51 and P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-22 Raptor.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 23:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 509283
    VIRIN: 170211-F-DG902-001
    Filename: DOD_104071296
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight, Feb 11 2017, by SSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F16
    Demonstration
    F-35
    Air Force
    USAF
    Davis Monthan
    A-10C
    Heritage Flight
    P-51
    TF-51

