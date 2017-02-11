Day 3 of Heritage Flight 2017 kicked off with formations of historical and modern aircraft. Shots include the TF-51 and P-51 Mustang, A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-22 Raptor.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|509283
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-DG902-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104071296
|Length:
|00:03:56
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight, Feb 11 2017, by SSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT