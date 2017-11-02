Historic and modern aircraft practice flying in formation over Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 16:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|509257
|VIRIN:
|170211-F-KU797-776
|Filename:
|DOD_104071054
|Length:
|00:07:32
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Heritage Flight, Feb 11, by SrA Jaye Legate, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
