    Heritage Flight, Feb 11

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Jaye Legate 

    355th Fighter Wing

    Historic and modern aircraft practice flying in formation over Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 16:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 509257
    VIRIN: 170211-F-KU797-776
    Filename: DOD_104071054
    Length: 00:07:32
    Location: AZ, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Flight, Feb 11, by SrA Jaye Legate, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F-22
    A-10
    ACC
    F-35
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    USAF
    P-38
    Heritage Flight
    P-51
    F-86

