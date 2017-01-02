Bagram Airfield plays an important role in supporting missions around Afghanistan, which means there’s aircraft taking off day and night. This means a lot of wear and tear on the runway itself. Members of the 455th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron did some work on the runway to preserve its lifespan.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2017 09:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|509250
|VIRIN:
|170201-F-ZD638-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104070894
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|AF
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Bagram Engineers increase runway capability, by TSgt Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
