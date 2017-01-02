(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Bagram Engineers increase runway capability

    AFGHANISTAN

    02.01.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Smith 

    455th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Bagram Airfield plays an important role in supporting missions around Afghanistan, which means there’s aircraft taking off day and night. This means a lot of wear and tear on the runway itself. Members of the 455th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron did some work on the runway to preserve its lifespan.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 09:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 509250
    VIRIN: 170201-F-ZD638-001
    Filename: DOD_104070894
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: AF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bagram Engineers increase runway capability, by TSgt Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    U.S. Central Command
    CENTCOM
    DOD
    455th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Bagram
    455th AEW
    Langley
    455th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron
    455th ECES
    U.S. Air Forces Central
    Dirt Boys
    United States Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Training
    Air Advisors
    CE
    Structures
    Bagram Afghanistan
    Power Pro
    Freedom's Sentinel
    Resolute Support

