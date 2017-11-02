(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coalition airstrike destroys an ISIL vehicle near Mosul, Iraq.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.11.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    Operation Inherent Resolve supported Iraqi security forces with airstrikes on Jan. 23, 2017 that aimed to destroy an ISIL vehicle near Mosul, Iraq.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.11.2017 06:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 509245
    VIRIN: 170211-F-ZZ999-999
    Filename: DOD_104070757
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 30
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition airstrike destroys an ISIL vehicle near Mosul, Iraq., is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airstrike
    Coalition
    Iraq
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Daesh
    CJTF-OIR
    strike videos

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT