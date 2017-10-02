Day 2 of Heritage Flight 2017 kicked off with formations of historical and modern aircraft. Shots include the F-22 Raptor, F-35 Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, P-51 Mustang, F-86 Sabre, and P-38 Lightning.
|02.10.2017
|02.10.2017 23:49
|B-Roll
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
This work, Davis Monthan Heritage Flight 2017 Day 2, by SSgt Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
