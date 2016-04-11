Max Capabilities Takeoff 360 B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



360 B-Roll of U.S. Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 464, conducting a max capabilities takeoff, Marine Corps Air Station, New River, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The purpose for this flight is to celebrate a rarely achieved maintenance goal of having all aircraft operational at one time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Devin Sullivan)