U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment (TF Apocalypse), from Fort Bliss Texas, conduct M240 Machine Gun weapons training at Oberdachstetten Range Complex, Oberdachstetten, Germany on 8th February 2017. During the training the Soldiers fired the M240 Machine Guns from 10 m (32.8’) distance using the iron sight. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 08:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|508931
|VIRIN:
|170208-A-EX530-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104062520
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|ANSBACH, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|14
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, M240 Machine Gun shooting range training, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
