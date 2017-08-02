(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    M240 Machine Gun shooting range training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    02.08.2017

    Video by Eugen Warkentin 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment (TF Apocalypse), from Fort Bliss Texas, conduct M240 Machine Gun weapons training at Oberdachstetten Range Complex, Oberdachstetten, Germany on 8th February 2017. During the training the Soldiers fired the M240 Machine Guns from 10 m (32.8’) distance using the iron sight. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508931
    VIRIN: 170208-A-EX530-001
    Filename: DOD_104062520
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, M240 Machine Gun shooting range training, by Eugen Warkentin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    M240 Machine Gun
    501st Aviation Regiment
    Oberdachstetten

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT