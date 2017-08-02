M240 Machine Gun shooting range training

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment (TF Apocalypse), from Fort Bliss Texas, conduct M240 Machine Gun weapons training at Oberdachstetten Range Complex, Oberdachstetten, Germany on 8th February 2017. During the training the Soldiers fired the M240 Machine Guns from 10 m (32.8’) distance using the iron sight. (U.S. Army photo by Visual Information Specialist Eugen Warkentin/released)