    Training Support Activity Europe in Poland

    POLAND

    02.02.2017

    Training Support Activity Europe

    This video highlights the support 7th Army Training Command's Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) provides U.S. Soldiers at a Polish range through the Training Support Team (TST) Poland.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 07:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 508930
    VIRIN: 170202-A-UK263-001
    Filename: DOD_104062435
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Support Activity Europe in Poland, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TSAE

