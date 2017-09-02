U.S. Airmen from 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron resupply the fight against ISIS by delivering thousands of pounds of supplies to Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq on Feb 05, 2017. The C-130H Hercules provides a vital airlift capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in equipping the fight against Da’esh forces. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)
This work, Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive, by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
