    Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

    QAYYARAH, IRAQ

    02.09.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron resupply the fight against ISIS by delivering thousands of pounds of supplies to Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq on Feb 05, 2017. The C-130H Hercules provides a vital airlift capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in equipping the fight against Da’esh forces. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 02:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508910
    VIRIN: 170205-F-FE269-001
    Filename: DOD_104062322
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: QAYYARAH, IQ 
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive, by TSgt Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    HIMARS
    Illinois
    USAF
    C-130
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da'esh
