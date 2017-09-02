Illinois ANG delivers airpower to aide Mosul offensive

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from 737th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron resupply the fight against ISIS by delivering thousands of pounds of supplies to Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq on Feb 05, 2017. The C-130H Hercules provides a vital airlift capability for the U.S. Air Force and is actively engaged in equipping the fight against Da’esh forces. (U.S. Air Force video by TSgt Jose A. Rodriguez Jr)