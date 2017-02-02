Seaman Robert Thompson is the assistant equipment manage for 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Medical Logistics Company, 1st Marine Logistics Group. Thompson won the Blue Jacket of the Year award and the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his hard work and dedication to duty.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 19:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|508891
|VIRIN:
|170202-M-YJ760-567
|Filename:
|DOD_104061055
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st MLG Blue Jacket of the Year: Seaman Robert Thompson, by LCpl Joseph Sorci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
