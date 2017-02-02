(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1st MLG Blue Jacket of the Year: Seaman Robert Thompson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Seaman Robert Thompson is the assistant equipment manage for 1st Supply Battalion, 1st Medical Logistics Company, 1st Marine Logistics Group. Thompson won the Blue Jacket of the Year award and the Navy Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his hard work and dedication to duty.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 19:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 508891
    VIRIN: 170202-M-YJ760-567
    Filename: DOD_104061055
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MLG Blue Jacket of the Year: Seaman Robert Thompson, by LCpl Joseph Sorci, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Blue Jacket of the Year
    1st Supply Battalion
    Lance Cpl. Joseph Sorci
    Seaman Robert Thompson
    1st Medical Logistics Company
    Petty Officer 1st Class Thomas Vaningen
    Navy Marine Corps Achivement Medal

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT