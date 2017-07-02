The Drum & Bugle Corps, Silent Drill Platoon, and the Official Color Guard of the Marine Corps tour across the United States to demonstrate discipline, professionalism, and “Esprit de Corps” of the United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps motion media by Cpl. Cody R. Woods, MCIWEST-MCB CamPen Combat Camera/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 18:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|508890
|VIRIN:
|170207-M-KS086-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104061015
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|163
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Pendleton Battle Color Trailer, by Cpl Cody Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
