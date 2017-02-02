4/319 AFAR conduct Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/508421" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to the 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment conduct Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 2, 2017. The exercise evaluates the Battalion's ability to mass fires in direct support of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Evaluators from the 82nd DIVARTY, assist the battalion by objectively reviewing its timeliness and accuracy of massed fires while firing in support of a heavy weapons company defensive live fire exercise.