U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to the 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment conduct Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 2, 2017. The exercise evaluates the Battalion's ability to mass fires in direct support of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Evaluators from the 82nd DIVARTY, assist the battalion by objectively reviewing its timeliness and accuracy of massed fires while firing in support of a heavy weapons company defensive live fire exercise.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 03:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|508421
|VIRIN:
|170202-A-UP200-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104053532
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 4/319 AFAR conduct Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII, by Gerhard Seuffert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
