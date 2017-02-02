(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    4/319 AFAR conduct Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    02.02.2017

    Video by Gerhard Seuffert 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Paratroopers, assigned to the 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment conduct Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII, at the 7th Army Training Command’s Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 2, 2017. The exercise evaluates the Battalion's ability to mass fires in direct support of the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Evaluators from the 82nd DIVARTY, assist the battalion by objectively reviewing its timeliness and accuracy of massed fires while firing in support of a heavy weapons company defensive live fire exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 03:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508421
    VIRIN: 170202-A-UP200-001
    Filename: DOD_104053532
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4/319 AFAR conduct Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII, by Gerhard Seuffert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    M119 105 mm howitzer
    7th Army Training Command
    s Grafenwoehr Training Area
    Artillery Gunnery Table XVIII
    collective gunnery tasks

