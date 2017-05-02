(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Super Bowl Live Shots from Kuwait

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.05.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Kuwait 50/20

    Live shots of troops during the National Anthem in Kuwait during the Super Bowl.
    USARCENT/Third Army Operation Spartan Shield. Camp Arifjan, Kuwait

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 19:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508411
    Filename: DOD_104053459
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 89
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl Live Shots from Kuwait, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Super Bowl
    USARCENT/Third Army Operation Spartan Shield

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT