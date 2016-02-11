(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    187TH Fighter Wing Trains at Sentry Savannah

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster 

    187th Fighter Wing

    The 187th Fighter Wing, Montgomery Regional Air National Guard Base, Ala., participated in Sentry Savannah 17-1 late October at the Air Dominance Center at the 165th Airlift Wing, Savannah, Ga. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard's largest Fighter Integration, air-to-air training exercise encompassing fourth and fifth generation aircraft.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2016
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 13:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 508396
    VIRIN: 161102-Z-EN341-001
    Filename: DOD_104052994
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 187TH Fighter Wing Trains at Sentry Savannah, by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Air National Guard Sentry Savannah

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT