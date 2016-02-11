The 187th Fighter Wing, Montgomery Regional Air National Guard Base, Ala., participated in Sentry Savannah 17-1 late October at the Air Dominance Center at the 165th Airlift Wing, Savannah, Ga. Sentry Savannah is the Air National Guard's largest Fighter Integration, air-to-air training exercise encompassing fourth and fifth generation aircraft.
This work, 187TH Fighter Wing Trains at Sentry Savannah, by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
