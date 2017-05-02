(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NATO support for the Iraqi Armed Forces

    AMMAN, JORDAN

    02.05.2017

    Through its Defense Capacity Building assistance measures for Iraq, NATO is building the defense capabilities of the Iraqi Armed Forces with training in different areas, including countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The training is taking place at the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan, conducted by a combination of NATO and Jordanian trainers, based on the ‘Train the Trainers’ concept. Iraqi security personnel are also taking courses in combat medic training and civil-military planning. The NATO Defense Capacity Building assistance measures for Iraq will allow for the training of 350 personnel by the end of 2016. Following the request of the Iraqi government, NATO agreed at the Warsaw Summit to provide training and capacity building inside Iraq as well. Footage includes shots of Iraqi security personnel undertaking counter-IED, combat medic and military planning courses.

