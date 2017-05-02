U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, arrive at Camp Adazi in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region. The movement of equipment and troops into and around Europe kicks off what will be a continuous rotation of armored brigades from the United States as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The Iron Brigade’s move to Europe will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region and improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crisis and defend its allies and partners within the European community.
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 01:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|508356
|VIRIN:
|170205-A-AE054-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104052852
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|ADAZI, LV
|Web Views:
|40
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1-68 Armor Regt. Arrives in Latvia, by PFC James Dutkavich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
