    1-68 Armor Regt. Arrives in Latvia

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    02.05.2017

    Video by Pfc. James Dutkavich 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division, arrive at Camp Adazi in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, a U.S. led effort in Eastern Europe that demonstrates U.S. commitment to the collective security of NATO and dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region. The movement of equipment and troops into and around Europe kicks off what will be a continuous rotation of armored brigades from the United States as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The Iron Brigade’s move to Europe will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region and improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crisis and defend its allies and partners within the European community.

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 01:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508356
    VIRIN: 170205-A-AE054-001
    Filename: DOD_104052852
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-68 Armor Regt. Arrives in Latvia, by PFC James Dutkavich, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    4ID
    USAREUR
    Latvia
    1-68th
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

