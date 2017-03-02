(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SFTM-01 Flight Test High Res Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Video by Leah Garton 

    Missile Defense Agency

    The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Japan Ministry of Defense (MoD), and U.S. Navy sailors aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) successfully conducted a flight test Feb. 3 (Hawaii Standard Time), resulting in the first intercept of a ballistic missile target using the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA off the west coast of Hawaii. For more information visit https://www.mda.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 20:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 508345
    VIRIN: 170203-D-EW716-0005
    Filename: DOD_104052811
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 110
    Downloads: 19
    High-Res. Downloads: 19
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFTM-01 Flight Test High Res Video, by Leah Garton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    aegis
    MDA
    Navy
    missile defense
    U.S. Navy
    USS John Paul Jones
    Japan Ministry of Defense
    SM-3
    BMDS
    John Paul Jones
    standard missile
    Aegis BMD
    SM-3 Block IIA

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT