The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA), the Japan Ministry of Defense (MoD), and U.S. Navy sailors aboard USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) successfully conducted a flight test Feb. 3 (Hawaii Standard Time), resulting in the first intercept of a ballistic missile target using the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IIA off the west coast of Hawaii. For more information visit https://www.mda.mil
|02.03.2017
|02.04.2017 20:49
|B-Roll
|508345
|170203-D-EW716-0005
|DOD_104052811
|00:01:30
|US
|110
|19
|19
|0
This work, SFTM-01 Flight Test High Res Video, by Leah Garton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
