Secretary of Defense, Retired United States Marine Corps General James Mattis arrived at Osan Air Base, Feb. 2, 2017, this was his first trip to the Pacific since his confirmation last month.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|507900
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-UH796-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104044425
|Length:
|00:05:37
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense arrives at Osan AB, by SrA Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT