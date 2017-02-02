(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of Defense arrives at Osan AB

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.02.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Emili Koonce 

    American Forces Network - Osan

    Secretary of Defense, Retired United States Marine Corps General James Mattis arrived at Osan Air Base, Feb. 2, 2017, this was his first trip to the Pacific since his confirmation last month.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 02:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507900
    VIRIN: 170202-F-UH796-001
    Filename: DOD_104044425
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense arrives at Osan AB, by SrA Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

