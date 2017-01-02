(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Expo 2017

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Diaz 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    Camp Pendleton hosts the 2017 Marine West Expo. The 2017 Marine West Exposition is a forum for defense contractors to display and promote their latest equipment and technology. One of this year's exhibits, showcases a version of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV 1.1)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 20:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507883
    VIRIN: 170201-M-PK127-417
    Filename: DOD_104044117
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Expo 2017, by LCpl Francisco Diaz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marine Corps Base
    Marine Corps Installations West
    CampPen75
    Expo 2017
    Marine Corps Expo 2017

