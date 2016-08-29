(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USCGC Sequoia crew conducts gunnery exercise off Guam

    GUAM

    08.29.2016

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Steven Miller, a boatswains mate, and Seaman Darren Ash conduct a gunnery exercise while aboard USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) about 30 miles from Guam Aug. 29, 2016. Coast Guard members conduct regular training to ensure proficiency in all operations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Sara Mooers/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2016
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 19:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507875
    VIRIN: 160829-G-IA651-024
    Filename: DOD_104043989
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Sequoia crew conducts gunnery exercise off Guam, by CPO Sara Mooers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Guam
    50Cal
    Coast Guard
    training
    GunEx
    USCGC Sequoia

