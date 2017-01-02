Camp Pendleton hosts the 2017 Marine West Expo. The 2017 Marine West Exposition is a forum for defense contractors to display and promote their latest equipment and technology. One of this year's exhibits, showcases a version of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV 1.1).
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 19:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|507874
|VIRIN:
|170201-M-KS086-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104043988
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, Marine Expo camp Pendleton- B-roll, by Cpl Cody Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
