(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Expo camp Pendleton- B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Video by Cpl. Cody Woods 

    Marine Corps Installations West- Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton Combat Camera

    Camp Pendleton hosts the 2017 Marine West Expo. The 2017 Marine West Exposition is a forum for defense contractors to display and promote their latest equipment and technology. One of this year's exhibits, showcases a version of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle (ACV 1.1).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 19:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507874
    VIRIN: 170201-M-KS086-001
    Filename: DOD_104043988
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Expo camp Pendleton- B-roll, by Cpl Cody Woods, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Expo
    Marine West Expo
    Camp Pendelton
    Marine Corp West Expo
    Interveiw

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT