An MQ-1, MQ-9 Instructor pilot saves the lives of visiting Italian tourists after a fatal car crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 19:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|507871
|VIRIN:
|170201-F-HD135-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104043985
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|NV, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Off duty RPA pilot saves lives, by SrA Adarius Petty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
