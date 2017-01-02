(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Off duty RPA pilot saves lives

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NV, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Adarius Petty 

    432d Wing/Public Affairs

    An MQ-1, MQ-9 Instructor pilot saves the lives of visiting Italian tourists after a fatal car crash in Las Vegas, Nevada.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 19:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507871
    VIRIN: 170201-F-HD135-001
    Filename: DOD_104043985
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: NV, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Off duty RPA pilot saves lives, by SrA Adarius Petty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Creech
    MQ-9 reaper
    Drones
    MQ-1 predator
    RPA
    432nd Wing
    Creech News
    432nd AEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT