    First KC-135 Arrives at Niagara

    NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Video by Peter Borys 

    914th Airlift Wing

    Cut Ins and Cut Aways, CU of engine, Nose Art, AirCrew Group Photo,

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 19:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507869
    VIRIN: 170201-F-YZ899-002
    Filename: DOD_104043983
    Length: 00:09:31
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, NY, US 
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First KC-135 Arrives at Niagara, by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    914th Airlift Wing
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station

