    Coast Guard, Kauai Fire Department searching for person in water near Anini Beach, Kauai

    HI, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    USCGC Kittiwake (WPB 87316) patrols offshore Maui. The Coast Guard and Kauai Fire Department are searching for a 21-year-old woman, reportedly from Baltimore, who went missing near Anini Beach, Kauai, Jan. 31, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Barbers Point/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 18:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507864
    VIRIN: 170131-G-G0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_104043942
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, Kauai Fire Department searching for person in water near Anini Beach, Kauai, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Kauai
    Coast Guard: Air Station Barbers Point
    Kauai Fire Department
    Anini Beach

