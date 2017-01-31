USCGC Kittiwake (WPB 87316) patrols offshore Maui. The Coast Guard and Kauai Fire Department are searching for a 21-year-old woman, reportedly from Baltimore, who went missing near Anini Beach, Kauai, Jan. 31, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Barbers Point/Released)
This work, Coast Guard, Kauai Fire Department searching for person in water near Anini Beach, Kauai, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
