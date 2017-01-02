(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CBP Interview with Francisco Rodriguez, Director of Operations, New Orleans Air and Marine Branch

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Francisco Rodriguez, Director of Operations, New Orleans Air and Marine Branch, Air and Marine Operations discusses CBP’s role in securing the airspace for Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.

    AMO crews will be airborne prior and during the Super Bowl to protect the American people from potential terrorist attacks and other criminal acts, while also providing a real-time video feed to law enforcement personnel on the ground, increasing situational awareness and officer safety.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Interview with Francisco Rodriguez, Director of Operations, New Orleans Air and Marine Branch, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

