Francisco Rodriguez, Director of Operations, New Orleans Air and Marine Branch, Air and Marine Operations discusses CBP’s role in securing the airspace for Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.
AMO crews will be airborne prior and during the Super Bowl to protect the American people from potential terrorist attacks and other criminal acts, while also providing a real-time video feed to law enforcement personnel on the ground, increasing situational awareness and officer safety.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 18:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|507858
|VIRIN:
|170131-A-SM001-003
|Filename:
|DOD_104043933
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP Interview with Francisco Rodriguez, Director of Operations, New Orleans Air and Marine Branch, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
