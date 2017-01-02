CBP Interview with Francisco Rodriguez, Director of Operations, New Orleans Air and Marine Branch

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Francisco Rodriguez, Director of Operations, New Orleans Air and Marine Branch, Air and Marine Operations discusses CBP’s role in securing the airspace for Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.



AMO crews will be airborne prior and during the Super Bowl to protect the American people from potential terrorist attacks and other criminal acts, while also providing a real-time video feed to law enforcement personnel on the ground, increasing situational awareness and officer safety.