DHS Secretary Kelly Visits S. Texas Border

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly joined Governor Greg Abbott on a tour of the U.S.-Mexico border. The two were in the Rio Grande Valley to meet with the men and women who are on the front lines of border security.

The secretary and governor joined the RGV Sector Border Patrol Chief Manuel Padilla in a huey to take a tour of the region. Before the tour, Abbott introduced Kelly to a room full of law enforcement. Border Patrol, DPS, Texas Game Wardens and ICE officials were present. DPS Director Steve McCraw introduced himself to the secretary as well.

Secretary Kelly is a retired Marine Corps General. He served as commander of the U.S. Southern Command, responsible for defense in South and Central America. Because of that experience, he said, he’s familiar with the drug trafficking and human smuggling that affects the border in the Valley.