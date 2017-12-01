(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dover C-5 Load

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Eric E Flores 

    355th Fighter Wing

    A group of Dover and Davis-Monthan Airmen work together to load the largest plane in the Air Force

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507851
    VIRIN: 170112-F-DG902-004
    Filename: DOD_104043878
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover C-5 Load, by Eric E Flores, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-5
    Davis-Monthan
    Loadmasters
    Air Power
    Dover
    Deployment
    Davis Monthan
    DM
    DMAFB

