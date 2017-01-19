(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Spartan Emerging Technology and Innovation Week

    CAMP LEJUENE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jaycee Martell 

    2D Marine Division Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Spartan Emerging Technology and Innovation Week on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The Spartan Emerging Technology and Innovation Week showcases new virtual reality equipment used to enhance the training of future Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaycee M. Martell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 18:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507847
    VIRIN: 170119-M-UZ964-001
    Filename: DOD_104043820
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: CAMP LEJUENE, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spartan Emerging Technology and Innovation Week, by LCpl Jaycee Martell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    6th Marine Regiment
    marines
    2d Marine Division
    Battlion FEX

    • LEAVE A COMMENT