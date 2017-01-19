U.S. Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, participate in Spartan Emerging Technology and Innovation Week on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The Spartan Emerging Technology and Innovation Week showcases new virtual reality equipment used to enhance the training of future Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jaycee M. Martell)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 18:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|507847
|VIRIN:
|170119-M-UZ964-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104043820
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|CAMP LEJUENE, NC, US
This work, Spartan Emerging Technology and Innovation Week, by LCpl Jaycee Martell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
