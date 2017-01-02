The Niagara Falls 914th Airlift wing received it's first KC 135 Stratotanker from the Seymour Johnson 916th Air Refueling Wing. The BROLL footage includes both wing 914th Commander Colonel Brian Bowman and 916th commander Colonel Eric Jenkins. The 916th conducted a refueling mission in route to the 914th where they refueled a KC-10.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 16:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|507839
|VIRIN:
|170201-F-HZ625-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104043806
|Length:
|00:03:51
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|30
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 914th AW Receives First KC 135, by SrA Joshua Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
