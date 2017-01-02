(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    914th AW Receives First KC 135

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Williams 

    914th Airlift Wing

    The Niagara Falls 914th Airlift wing received it's first KC 135 Stratotanker from the Seymour Johnson 916th Air Refueling Wing. The BROLL footage includes both wing 914th Commander Colonel Brian Bowman and 916th commander Colonel Eric Jenkins. The 916th conducted a refueling mission in route to the 914th where they refueled a KC-10.

    TAGS

    Seymour Johnson
    914th AW
    916th Aw Niagara Falls

    • LEAVE A COMMENT