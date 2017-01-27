A former Make-A-Wish recipient has returned to D-M to reunite with the retired A-10 pilot that gave him a tour 28 years ago.
This work, Make-A-Wish Reunion B-Roll, by A1C Kayla Palmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
