(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Make-A-Wish Reunion B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kayla Palmer 

    355th Fighter Wing

    A former Make-A-Wish recipient has returned to D-M to reunite with the retired A-10 pilot that gave him a tour 28 years ago.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507836
    VIRIN: 170127-F-PF681-002
    Filename: DOD_104043803
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Make-A-Wish Reunion B-Roll, by A1C Kayla Palmer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Reunion
    Tucson
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    Arizona
    USAF
    Make-A-Wish

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT