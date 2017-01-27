Broll and quotes from speakers at the mobilization ceremony for Golf Company 189 Regiment in Salem, Oregon. Speakers include Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson and The Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel.
Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 02:39
Location:
|US
This work, Golf Company 189 Regiment Mobilization, by TSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
