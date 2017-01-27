(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Golf Company 189 Regiment Mobilization

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Conklin 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Broll and quotes from speakers at the mobilization ceremony for Golf Company 189 Regiment in Salem, Oregon. Speakers include Oregon Secretary of State Dennis Richardson and The Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 02:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507124
    VIRIN: 170127-F-IW846-644
    Filename: DOD_104032348
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company 189 Regiment Mobilization, by TSgt Steven Conklin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    mobilization
    oregon national guard
    aviation
    golf company 189 regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT