    Adjutant General of Colorado, Maj. Gen. H. Michael Edwards, speaks at the opening of the Colorado General Assembly's Military and Veterans Appreciation Day, Part 1

    DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Maj. Darin Overstreet 

    Colorado National Guard

    The Adjutant General of Colorado, Maj. Gen. H. Michael Edwards, speaks at the opening of the Colorado General Assembly's Military and Veterans Appreciation Day at the Colorado State Capitol Building, Jan. 27, 2017. (Air National Guard photo by Maj. Darin Overstreet)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 21:49
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adjutant General of Colorado, Maj. Gen. H. Michael Edwards, speaks at the opening of the Colorado General Assembly's Military and Veterans Appreciation Day, Part 1, by Maj. Darin Overstreet, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    CONG
    Colorado National Guard
    Legislature
    CONG1860
    #StateofCO
    @LtGovofCO

