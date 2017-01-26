General Rice - Director of the Air National Guard Visits Hawaii Air National Guard Campus.

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lieutenant General L. Scott Rice is the Director, Air National Guard, and members of his staff recently visited Hawaii Air National Guard and some of its locations. The two day tour started at the F-22 operations facility that is named for the late U.S. Senator Daniel K. Inouye. Then He was briefed on the unique needs and capabilities of the largest most complex wing in the ANG and its role in the security posture of the Pacific Area of operations.





SOT - 00:00:29:19 - SMSgt Carol Ore



SOT - 00:00:58:24 - 2nd Lt. Shaun Kawakami