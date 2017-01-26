(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    General Rice - Director of the Air National Guard Visits Hawaii Air National Guard Campus.

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Lieutenant General L. Scott Rice is the Director, Air National Guard, and members of his staff recently visited Hawaii Air National Guard and some of its locations. The two day tour started at the F-22 operations facility that is named for the late U.S. Senator Daniel K. Inouye. Then He was briefed on the unique needs and capabilities of the largest most complex wing in the ANG and its role in the security posture of the Pacific Area of operations.


    SOT - 00:00:29:19 - SMSgt Carol Ore

    SOT - 00:00:58:24 - 2nd Lt. Shaun Kawakami

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 21:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507109
    VIRIN: 170127-Z-IX631-001
    Filename: DOD_104031541
    Length: 00:02:05
    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Rice - Director of the Air National Guard Visits Hawaii Air National Guard Campus., by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    154th Wing
    Coining
    U.S. Air
    Director of Air National Guard
    Lt. Gen. Leon Scott Rice

