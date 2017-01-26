Lieutenant General L. Scott Rice is the Director, Air National Guard, and members of his staff recently visited Hawaii Air National Guard and some of its locations. The two day tour started at the F-22 operations facility that is named for the late U.S. Senator Daniel K. Inouye. Then He was briefed on the unique needs and capabilities of the largest most complex wing in the ANG and its role in the security posture of the Pacific Area of operations.
SOT - 00:00:29:19 - SMSgt Carol Ore
SOT - 00:00:58:24 - 2nd Lt. Shaun Kawakami
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 21:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|507109
|VIRIN:
|170127-Z-IX631-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104031541
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, General Rice - Director of the Air National Guard Visits Hawaii Air National Guard Campus., by TSgt Andrew Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT