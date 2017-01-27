President Donald J. Trump arrives at the Pentagon for his first
visit as commander in chief, Jan. 27, 2017. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will take part in the ceremonial swearing-in of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Hall of Heroes.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 15:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|507075
|Filename:
|DOD_104031018
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Trump Makes First Visit to Pentagon (Arrival), is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
