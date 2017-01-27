(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Trump Makes First Visit to Pentagon (Arrival)

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    President Donald J. Trump arrives at the Pentagon for his first
    visit as commander in chief, Jan. 27, 2017. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will take part in the ceremonial swearing-in of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Hall of Heroes.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 15:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 507075
    Filename: DOD_104031018
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump Makes First Visit to Pentagon (Arrival), is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    Donald J. Trump
    Jim Mattis

