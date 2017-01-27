Trump Makes First Visit to Pentagon (Arrival)

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Donald J. Trump arrives at the Pentagon for his first

visit as commander in chief, Jan. 27, 2017. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will take part in the ceremonial swearing-in of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis at the Hall of Heroes.