The New York Fire Department and 59th CBRN Company from Ft. Drum, NY came together to hold a week-long joint training event in New York City, Dec 1. The events we led by the FDNY and U.S. Army North under the supervision of U.S. Northern Command and provided military and civilian first responders the opportunity to work together in response to a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergency.
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 17:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|507070
|VIRIN:
|161202-F-JQ507-215
|Filename:
|DOD_104030902
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|NY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New York City Sustainment Training Exercise, by TSgt Jeff Fitzmorris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT