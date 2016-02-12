New York City Sustainment Training Exercise

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/507070" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The New York Fire Department and 59th CBRN Company from Ft. Drum, NY came together to hold a week-long joint training event in New York City, Dec 1. The events we led by the FDNY and U.S. Army North under the supervision of U.S. Northern Command and provided military and civilian first responders the opportunity to work together in response to a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergency.