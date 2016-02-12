(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New York City Sustainment Training Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NY, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeff Fitzmorris 

    U.S. Northern Command

    The New York Fire Department and 59th CBRN Company from Ft. Drum, NY came together to hold a week-long joint training event in New York City, Dec 1. The events we led by the FDNY and U.S. Army North under the supervision of U.S. Northern Command and provided military and civilian first responders the opportunity to work together in response to a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear emergency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 17:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507070
    VIRIN: 161202-F-JQ507-215
    Filename: DOD_104030902
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: NY, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York City Sustainment Training Exercise, by TSgt Jeff Fitzmorris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Nuclear
    Chemical
    New York
    FEMA
    Fire Department
    Biological
    Radiological
    CBRN
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    USNORTHCOM
    U.S. Army North
    U.S. Northern Command
    CRE
    Fort Hamilton
    DCR
    USARNORTH
    NYFD
    JQ507
    Federal Bureau of Investigations
    CBRN Response Enterprise
    59th CBRN Company
    FBI labs
    FDNY Fire Training Academy
    Radiation Containment
    Mass Chemical Decontamination
    FNYC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT