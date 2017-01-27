(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd ABCT teaches students First Aid-- Broll

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.27.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, along with Polish medics and firefighters provided joint basic first-aide training to 32 Polish students and faculty at Primary School 59, here, Jan. 27.

    The training consisted of four stations, each having one U.S. medic, one Polish medic and one Polish firefighter. The stations covered hemorrhage control, properly splinting a broken bone, taking vital signs, and conducting the Heimlich maneuver.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.28.2017 03:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507064
    VIRIN: 170127-A-GA562-001
    Filename: DOD_104030788
    Length: 00:17:42
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ABCT teaches students First Aid-- Broll, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    Iron Brigade
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

