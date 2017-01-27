Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, along with Polish medics and firefighters provided joint basic first-aide training to 32 Polish students and faculty at Primary School 59, here, Jan. 27.
The training consisted of four stations, each having one U.S. medic, one Polish medic and one Polish firefighter. The stations covered hemorrhage control, properly splinting a broken bone, taking vital signs, and conducting the Heimlich maneuver.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2017 03:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|507064
|VIRIN:
|170127-A-GA562-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104030788
|Length:
|00:17:42
|Location:
|ZAGAN, PL
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 3rd ABCT teaches students First Aid-- Broll, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
