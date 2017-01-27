3rd ABCT teaches students First Aid-- Broll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, along with Polish medics and firefighters provided joint basic first-aide training to 32 Polish students and faculty at Primary School 59, here, Jan. 27.



The training consisted of four stations, each having one U.S. medic, one Polish medic and one Polish firefighter. The stations covered hemorrhage control, properly splinting a broken bone, taking vital signs, and conducting the Heimlich maneuver.