MWCS-28 Spartan Cup B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/507054" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron (MWCS) 28 participated in a semi-annual competition known as the Spartan Cup on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. Marines from different sections of MWSC-28 competed against one another in order to build unit cohesion and comradery within the squadron. (U.S. Marine Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathon A. Wiederhold/Released)