    MWCS-28 Spartan Cup B-Roll

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathon Wiederhold 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron (MWCS) 28 participated in a semi-annual competition known as the Spartan Cup on Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., on Jan. 20, 2017. Marines from different sections of MWSC-28 competed against one another in order to build unit cohesion and comradery within the squadron. (U.S. Marine Video by Lance Cpl. Jonathon A. Wiederhold/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 507054
    VIRIN: 170120-M-PR426-001
    Filename: DOD_104030406
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: NC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWCS-28 Spartan Cup B-Roll, by LCpl Jonathon Wiederhold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

