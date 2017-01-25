(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aircraft Maintainers Take On Leadership Development

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    The 12th Maintenance Group provides its all-civilian wage grade aircraft maintenance team a week long leadership development course.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 13:00
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Maintainers Take On Leadership Development, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Flight line
    Aircraft
    Air Force
    Maintainers
    12th Flying Training Wing
    502d ABW
    12th Maintenance Group
    502d Air Base Wing

