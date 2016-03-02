(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VPP: Safety is Everyone's Responsibility

    VA, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2016

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    Safety is everyone's responsibility and the Voluntary Protection Program at DLA helps employees stay safe while at work. Take a look at how safety experts at Defense Supply Center Richmond work to keep everyone informed on what they can do to create a secure and safe work environment.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2016
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VPP: Safety is Everyone's Responsibility, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DLA
    Saftey
    Voluntary Protection Program

