    Profile Of A Native American, Timothy Abdella (DLA Aviation)

    VA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2016

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency

    November is Native American Heritage Month. It is a time to celebrate American Indian culture and contributions. Timothy Abdella, DLA Aviation, shares his story of his family's rich Yankton Sioux heritage and the obstacles they have had to overcome.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Profile Of A Native American, Timothy Abdella (DLA Aviation), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

