    All Hands Update: Navy History

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Video by Canadian Forces PO 2 Caitlin Garas 

    All Hands Update

    SEAL Platoons recapture the first Kuwaiti territory from Iraq during Desert Shield and Desert Storm, USS Shad encounters German Blockade, John Paul Jones received his final Burial

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Navy History, by PO 2 Caitlin Garas, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Desert Storm
    Desert Shield
    Navy
    US Naval Academy
    Kuwait
    USS Nicholas
    All Hands Update
    AHU
    John Paul Jones
    USS Leftwich
    USS Shad
    Bay of Biscay

