Operational Security is everyone's business. This quirky spot shows you why you need to be aware of your surroundings. OPSEC, it's important! For more information contact your local OPSEC Manager
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 09:41
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|507018
|VIRIN:
|160601-O-GC213-629
|Filename:
|DOD_104029878
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Body Muffler, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
