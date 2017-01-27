(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    German Panzergrenadier Battalion 122 Deploy to Lithuania (B-Roll 1 of 2)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITHUANIA

    01.27.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel

    Pre-deployment shots of the German Panzergrenadier battalion 122 filmed late last year, along with soundbites in German (courtesy: Bundeswehr).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 08:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 507006
    Filename: DOD_104029701
    Length: 00:08:47
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NATO
    German
    Panzergrenadier
    Battalion 122

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT