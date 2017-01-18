U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Squadron, Bull Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conducts squad live-fire tactics with CPT Vandeburgh's mission statement at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 18, 2017
This work, 2CR live fire and mission statement, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
