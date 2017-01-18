(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2CR live fire and mission statement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.18.2017

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Squadron, Bull Troop, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conducts squad live-fire tactics with CPT Vandeburgh's mission statement at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 18, 2017

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 03:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506987
    VIRIN: 170118-A-XV631-036
    Filename: DOD_104029454
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2CR live fire and mission statement, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Germany
    Grafenwoehr
    2nd Cavalry Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT