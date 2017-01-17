(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    18th MP M4A1 qualification

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.17.2017

    Video by Christoph Koppers 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct a training exercise with M4A1 rifles at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 17, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MP M4A1 qualification, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

