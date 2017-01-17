U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 18th Military Police Brigade, conduct a training exercise with M4A1 rifles at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 17, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 02:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506984
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-XV631-022
|Filename:
|DOD_104029448
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 18th MP M4A1 qualification, by Christoph Koppers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
