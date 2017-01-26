(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Suicide Prevention

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jack Gnosca 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    The United States Naval Hospital Okinawa received DOD level recognition for their efforts in suicide prevention.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 02:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506981
    VIRIN: 170127-M-JG123-020
    Filename: DOD_104029433
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention, by LCpl Jack Gnosca, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Suicide Prevention
    Japan
    Okinawa
    American Forces Network
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    September
    Suicide Prevention Month
    III MEF
    AFN Okinawa
    United States Naval Hospital Okinawa
    USNHO
    MCIPAC
    AFN Pacific
    CFAO Naval Hospital

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT