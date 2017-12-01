(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NMCB 5 Holds Basic First Aid Educational Event in Calinog

    CALINOG, PHILIPPINES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Arthurgwain Marquez 

    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Peter Juchniewicz, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 5, leads a basic first aid educational event for students and teachers at Alibunan Elementary School in Calinog, Philippines, Jan. 12, 2017. NMCB 5 is the forward deployed, Western Pacific NMCB, ready to support Major Combat Operations, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations. They provide general engineering and civil support to Navy, Marine Corps and joint operational forces. Homeported out of Port Hueneme, Calif., NMCB 5 has 14 detached sites deployed throughout the United States and Western Pacific area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Arthurgwain L. Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 23:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506976
    VIRIN: 170112-N-CW570-001
    Filename: DOD_104028480
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: CALINOG, PH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCB 5 Holds Basic First Aid Educational Event in Calinog, by PO1 Arthurgwain Marquez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    7th Fleet
    Mass Communication Specialist
    forward deployed
    Navy
    Pacom
    Philippines
    USN
    Combat Camera
    Humanitarian Aid
    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5
    NMCB5
    Fleet Combat Camera Pacific
    Ilo-Ilo
    CTF 75
    MC1 Arthurgwain Marquez

