    Career field exchange offers day in neighbor’s boots

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.26.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Stratton 

    35 Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Introducing Misawa’s first-ever career field exchange and shadow program, which provides service members from career fields across the installation an opportunity to experience another’s day-to-day mission and duty expectations.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 22:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 506973
    VIRIN: 170126-F-JF989-050
    Filename: DOD_104028477
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 47
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career field exchange offers day in neighbor’s boots, by SSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    firefighter
    chef
    weather forecaster
    35th Fighter Wing
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    U.S. Air Force
    maintenance
    dental
    weapons loader
    community building
    day in the life
    community engagement
    Wild Weasels
    shadow program
    knowledge exchange

