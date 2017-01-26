Army Air Forces pilot Capt. Jay Zeamer and his crew piloted their B-17 Flying Fortress -- nicknamed “Old 666” -- on one of the most daring aerial missions of World War II. Sent on a photo reconnaissance mission on June 16, 1943, he and his men fended off 17 enemy fighters while accomplishing their mission. From this near-suicide mission, the crew would be awarded two Medals of Honor and seven Distinguished Service Crosses.
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 15:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506941
|VIRIN:
|010126-D-AS331-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104027887
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD News – In Focus: Old ‘666’, by SSgt Neal Uranga, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
