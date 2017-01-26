(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DoD News – In Focus: Old ‘666’

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Neal Uranga 

    DoD News   

    Army Air Forces pilot Capt. Jay Zeamer and his crew piloted their B-17 Flying Fortress -- nicknamed “Old 666” -- on one of the most daring aerial missions of World War II. Sent on a photo reconnaissance mission on June 16, 1943, he and his men fended off 17 enemy fighters while accomplishing their mission. From this near-suicide mission, the crew would be awarded two Medals of Honor and seven Distinguished Service Crosses.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 15:27
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
