DoD News – In Focus: Old ‘666’

Army Air Forces pilot Capt. Jay Zeamer and his crew piloted their B-17 Flying Fortress -- nicknamed “Old 666” -- on one of the most daring aerial missions of World War II. Sent on a photo reconnaissance mission on June 16, 1943, he and his men fended off 17 enemy fighters while accomplishing their mission. From this near-suicide mission, the crew would be awarded two Medals of Honor and seven Distinguished Service Crosses.