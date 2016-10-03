(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First female 13 Bravo

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2016

    Courtesy Video

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Pfc. Katherine Beatty became the Army's first female cannoneer earning the title of distinguished honor graduate for Class No. 12-16 at Fort Sill, Okla.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First female 13 Bravo, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    field artillery
    Fort Sill
    Oklahoma
    Fires Center of Excellence
    13 Bravo cannon crew member

