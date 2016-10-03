Pfc. Katherine Beatty became the Army's first female cannoneer earning the title of distinguished honor graduate for Class No. 12-16 at Fort Sill, Okla.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 13:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506923
|VIRIN:
|160310-A-AP697-0025
|Filename:
|DOD_104027725
|Length:
|00:04:38
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First female 13 Bravo, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT